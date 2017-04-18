Rare Initiative Underway to Promote T...

Rare Initiative Underway to Promote Tension-Free Pakistan-Afghanistan Ties

17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Members of parliament from Pakistan and Afghanistan are scheduled to hold a rare official dialogue next week in Kabul to find ways to promote tension-free ties between their two countries. Officials on both sides Thursday told VOA that Pakistani lawmakers will be traveling to the Afghan capital on April 29 for the "open ended substantial discussion."

