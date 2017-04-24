PM Modi's inconsistent policy on Paki...

PM Modi's inconsistent policy on Pakistan hurting India's interests

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

When Narendra Modi took over the reins of power of the country in May 2014, after an unprecedented victory, his reputation of a no-nonsense leader with a bold approach to problem solving preceded him. Pakistan read Pakistani Army was very worried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) 22 hr Aurora Colorado 6
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Sun RiccardoFire 10
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC