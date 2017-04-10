PICTURES: Worcestershire MP's Pakista...

PICTURES: Worcestershire MP's Pakistan visit to discuss terror, trade and foreign aid

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

A WORCESTERSHIRE MP has been to Pakistan to discuss trade, the fight against terrorism and where foreign aid is spent. Nigel Huddleston was among a special delegation which visited Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Pakistani last week at the invitation of its Government officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar '17 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC