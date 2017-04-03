Pathans behind suicide terror attack ...

Pathans behind suicide terror attack on Pakistan census officials in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], Apr. 7 : Law enforcement and intelligence officials in Lahore, capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, are coming around to the view that there is a Pathan link to Wednesday's suicide terror attack on a census team that claimed the lives of six persons, including four Pakistan Army soldiers and an off-duty airman in the Bedian Road area of the city according to a report in 'Dawn '. The census process in Pakistan is facing a lot of resistance from the Pathan community as they see the exercise as an attempt to isolate the Pathans in Pakistani Society and to label them as ' terrorists '.

Chicago, IL

