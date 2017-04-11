Panama verdict: 'Godfather' quote irks Sharif family
"Behind every great fortune there is a crime", an epigraph from Mario Puzo's epic novel 'The Godfather', is how the Pakistan Supreme Court's 'Panamagate' verdict begins and the analogy is irking the Sharifs with the opposition milking it to drive home the graft allegations. The Godfather analogy in the Panamagate verdict is irking the Sharifs as the opposition is milking it to drive home graft allegations.
