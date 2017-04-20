Pakistan's top court orders PM be inv...

Pakistan's top court orders PM be investigated for corruption

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Pakistan's top court ordered the prime minister be investigated for corruption Thursday, in a highly anticipated decision that granted Nawaz Sharif a temporary reprieve as judges said there was insufficient evidence to oust him from power. Sharif and his children had been accused of graft in an ongoing case that had threatened to topple the prime minister and captivated Pakistan after the Panama Papers leak last year linked the family to offshore business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar '17 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC