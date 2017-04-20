Pakistan's top court orders PM be investigated for corruption
Pakistan's top court ordered the prime minister be investigated for corruption Thursday, in a highly anticipated decision that granted Nawaz Sharif a temporary reprieve as judges said there was insufficient evidence to oust him from power. Sharif and his children had been accused of graft in an ongoing case that had threatened to topple the prime minister and captivated Pakistan after the Panama Papers leak last year linked the family to offshore business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC