Pakistan's speaker in Iran as Sharif takes reins of Saudi-led coalition

As the Pakistani Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived in Tehran on Monday for a five-day visit, Islamabad agreed with its former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif to head to Saudi Arabia to command the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen. Heading a senior parliamentary delegation, Sadiq is in Iran at the invitation of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani who visited Islamabad in November 2014.

