Pakistan's Military Says Spokesman Of Taliban Faction Surrenders

Pakistan's military said on April 17 that a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban has surrendered along with other members of the Tehrik-e Taliban militant group. Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director-general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations Agency, the military's media wing, identified the detained Taliban spokesman as Ehsanullah Ehsan, saying he had served as a spokesman for both the TTP and a Taliban-linked terrorist faction called Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

