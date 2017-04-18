Pakistan's Military Says Spokesman Of...

Pakistan's Military Says Spokesman Of Taliban Faction Surrenders

17 hrs ago

Pakistan's military said on April 17 that a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban has surrendered along with other members of the Tehrik-e Taliban militant group. Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director-general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations Agency, the military's media wing, identified the detained Taliban spokesman as Ehsanullah Ehsan, saying he had served as a spokesman for both the TTP and a Taliban-linked terrorist faction called Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Chicago, IL

