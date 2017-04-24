Pakistan's ISI supporting terrorist g...

Pakistan's ISI supporting terrorist groups, US lawmakers told

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

"Nowadays, Pakistan has become a safe haven for extremist groups with full support of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI," World Muhajir Congress said in a letter to members of The House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan here on Thursday. WASHINGTON: Pakistan's ISI is supporting terrorist organisations inside the country, US lawmakers were told by a newly formed Muhajir group which alleged terror outfits like Taliban and al-Qaeda are trying to take control of the port city of Karachi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Wed RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar '17 True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC