Pakistan's ISI supporting terrorist groups, US lawmakers told

"Nowadays, Pakistan has become a safe haven for extremist groups with full support of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI," World Muhajir Congress said in a letter to members of The House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan here on Thursday. WASHINGTON: Pakistan's ISI is supporting terrorist organisations inside the country, US lawmakers were told by a newly formed Muhajir group which alleged terror outfits like Taliban and al-Qaeda are trying to take control of the port city of Karachi.

