Pakistan's ISI supporting terrorist groups, US lawmakers told
"Nowadays, Pakistan has become a safe haven for extremist groups with full support of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI," World Muhajir Congress said in a letter to members of The House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing on Afghanistan here on Thursday. WASHINGTON: Pakistan's ISI is supporting terrorist organisations inside the country, US lawmakers were told by a newly formed Muhajir group which alleged terror outfits like Taliban and al-Qaeda are trying to take control of the port city of Karachi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Wed
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC