Pakistan's Forgotten Pagans Get Their...

Pakistan's Forgotten Pagans Get Their Due

13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

The Kalash, who claim to be descendants of Alexander the Great's invading soldiers, have lived in isolation in Pakistan for centuries. Now the tiny pagan tribe is getting long-due recognition as a distinct religious and ethnic group.

Chicago, IL

