Pakistani Women Organize Bike Rally to Protest Sexism, Increase Visibility

An organization called Girls at Dhabas held bike rallies Sunday in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to promote visibility of women in public spaces. "Enough of the existing mindset that considers it inappropriate for a female or a gender nonconforming person to be out and about on their own.

Chicago, IL

