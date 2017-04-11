Pakistani women kill man accused of blasphemy a decade ago - police

ISLAMABAD: Three women dressed in burqas killed a man who had been accused of blasphemy in 2004 in a northeastern Pakistani town, police said on Thursday, the second brutal killing over alleged insults to Islam in a week. Blasphemy is a highly charged topic in Pakistan where there have been at least 66 murders over unproven allegations since 1990 according to figures from a Centre for Research and Security Studies report and independent records kept by Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.