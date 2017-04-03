Pakistani troops attack Indian posts ...

Pakistani troops attack Indian posts in J&K's Nowshera; firing underway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Pakistan provoked India yet again on Saturday evening with heavy firing on Indian posts and villages along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said. "There is an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Nowshera sector's Jhanger area from 1545 hrs on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Fri GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC