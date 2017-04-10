Pakistani Taliban emir calls for unity, jihad, and global caliphate

Mullah Fazlullah, the emir of the Movement of the Taliban in Pakistan , said that his group's ultimate goal is "to implement the law of Allah on the Earth" and called on Muslims to unite and wage jihad to achieve that end. Fazlullah, one of the most extreme commanders in a group filled with extremists, also said that attempts made by Pakistan's military intelligence service to break up the TTP have largely failed and his group has reorganized following a tumultuous period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.