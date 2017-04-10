Pakistani student accused of blasphem...

Pakistani student accused of blasphemy beaten to death on campus

11 hrs ago

A mob beat a Pakistani student to death at his university campus on Thursday after he was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media, university and police officials said. A group of about 10 students shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack on fellow student Mashal Khan, who was stripped naked and beaten with planks until his skull caved in as other students looked on, video obtained by Reuters showed.

Chicago, IL

