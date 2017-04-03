Pakistani shrines have 10 days to enhance security5 min ago
Islamabad, April 4 In the wake of terror attacks across Pakistan, the Punjab government has given a 10-day deadline to improve the security of Sufi shrines. The order was issued to the representatives of the shrines and the Auqaf Department in Rawalpindi on Monday by Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal, Dawn online reported on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Sun
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC