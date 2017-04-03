Pakistani shrines have 10 days to enhance security5 min ago

Pakistani shrines have 10 days to enh...

Islamabad, April 4 In the wake of terror attacks across Pakistan, the Punjab government has given a 10-day deadline to improve the security of Sufi shrines. The order was issued to the representatives of the shrines and the Auqaf Department in Rawalpindi on Monday by Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal, Dawn online reported on Tuesday.

