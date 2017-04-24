Pakistani Parliamentarians to Meet Afghan Counterparts in Kabul
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, will lead the delegation that will meet with their Afghan counterparts and the Afghan leadership, an official announcement said Friday. "In the meetings, the matters related to enhance the cooperation between the two parliaments, besides resumption of dialogue to address the common issues between the two sides would be discussed," Speaker Sadiq's office said.
