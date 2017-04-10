Pakistani man killed in Queanbeyan stabbing remembered
Pakistani man, 29, killed in 'ISIS-inspired' stabbing at a service station was the sole provider for his family - who were still heartbroken after his brother tragically drowned The man, 29, stabbed to death at a service station in a possible ISIS-inspired attack was the sole provider of his family in Pakistan . Loved ones and strangers have been generously donating to the parents family, who are remembering Zeeshan Akbar as 'a responsible, charming and generous son'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Fri
|Val Axel demolition
|199
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC