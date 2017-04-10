Pakistani man confesses to using children for online porn
Islamabad: A Pakistani man arrested for selling child pornography online has confessed that he lured some 25 children into the heinous act on the pretext of imparting them computer education, the media reported on Thursday. The Federal Investigation Agency's cyber crime wing on Tuesday arrested Saadat Amin, 45, from Sargodha in Punjab province and seized his computer and laptop, reports Dawn online.
