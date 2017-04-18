Pakistani ISI protecting Al-Qaeda lea...

Pakistani ISI protecting Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Karachi: US media report

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, on the list of the world's most wanted terrorists, according to Newsweek, is hiding in Karachi and being protected by Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence agency . Egyptian-born al-Zawahiri is a trained surgeon and was evicted when US forces ousted Al-Qaeda from Afghanistan in 2001.

Chicago, IL

