Pakistani Christians in USA who celebrated Easter event must go back to Pakistan

Philadelphia: April 10, 2017. Dr. Nazir S Bhatti, President of Pakistan Christian Congress PCC have urged Trump Administration to review asylum cases of those Christians from Pakistan origin who were crying for love for Pakistan during a venue arranged at Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC yesterday where Pakistani ambassador congratulated them to be a bridge.

Chicago, IL

