Pakistani Christian woman rescued for...

Pakistani Christian woman rescued for Muslim rapist who enforcedly converted and married

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

London: April 16, 2017. A Pakistani Christian woman who escaped her rapist and abductor with the help of the British Pakistani Christian Association and was then returned to her persecutors by her family, until the BPCA could free her once more has won her freedom through the Pakistani law courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 14 Val Axel demolition 199
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar '17 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC