Pakistani army says bomb kills 4 sold...

Pakistani army says bomb kills 4 soldiers in southwest Pakistan

17 hrs ago

QUETTA, Pakistan- The Pakistani army says a roadside bomb has killed four soldiers in a southwestern town near the Iranian border. Local police official Mir Aslam says the bomb exploded as a patrol passed through the town of Turbat in the Baluchistan province.

Chicago, IL

