'Pakistan worried over Indian nuclear doctrine'2 min ago

Islamabad, April 1 Pakistan is worried about the signs that India is rethinking its policy of 'no first use' of nuclear weapons. Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Ehsan ul Haq , who has remained closely associated with Pakistan's nuclear thinking, said on Friday that Islamabad has always been sceptical about Indian 'no first use' claims.

