Pakistan watches anxiously as India engages Saudi Arabia, deepens ties with Iran
Given Pakistan's wobbly balance-of-payments position, it can hardly ignore the ominous smoke signals from its disappointed Arab friends. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in Islamabad has given the go-ahead to the appointment of Pakistan's ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif as supreme commander of a Saudi-funded "Nato-like" Islamic military organisation.
