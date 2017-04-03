Pakistan watches anxiously as India e...

Pakistan watches anxiously as India engages Saudi Arabia, deepens ties with Iran

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Given Pakistan's wobbly balance-of-payments position, it can hardly ignore the ominous smoke signals from its disappointed Arab friends. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in Islamabad has given the go-ahead to the appointment of Pakistan's ex-army chief General Raheel Sharif as supreme commander of a Saudi-funded "Nato-like" Islamic military organisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... 19 hr GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC