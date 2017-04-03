Pakistan: US Participation a Must in ...

Pakistan: US Participation a Must in Russia-Initiated Afghan Talks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Delegations from Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United States and China discuss a road map for ending the war with the Taliban at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 23, 2016. Pakistan says that Russia-sponsored international talks on Afghanistan must involve the United States for bringing peace to the war-riven country, because Washington is the "biggest stakeholder" there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,187,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC