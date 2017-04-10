PAKISTAN: The AHRC condemns the lynching of a student

The Asian Human Rights Commission strongly condemns the brutal murder of a 23-year old student by lynching on the accusation of Blasphemy by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, KPK province. The AHRC also condemns the violence in the name of blasphemy as it is deeply disturbing and sets an extremely dangerous precedent-justifies the killing of anyone - Muslim or non-Muslim whom an extremist considers to have shown disrespect to Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.