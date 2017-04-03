Pakistan suicide bombing: 6 killed while taking census
Four military personnel and two civilians were killed Wednesday when a suicide bomber struck the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to a government spokesman. The assailants targeted members of the security services who were carrying out the national census -- Pakistan's first in 20 years -- said Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the state government of Punjab.
