Pakistan suicide bombing: 6 killed while taking census

Four military personnel and two civilians were killed Wednesday when a suicide bomber struck the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to a government spokesman. The assailants targeted members of the security services who were carrying out the national census -- Pakistan's first in 20 years -- said Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the state government of Punjab.

Chicago, IL

