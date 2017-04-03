PAKISTAN: State infringes upon the pe...

PAKISTAN: State infringes upon the people's right to freedom

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Intellectual freedom has always been viewed as a threat to hegemonic and tyrannical government, for whom dissent in any form is unacceptable, as it shakes the very foundation upon which the tyrannical status quo rests. Ideas and ideologies encompassing freedom and equality for the masses are always dangerous, as the existence of the elite is sustained through systematic subjugation and discrimination of the vulnerable and downtrodden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Fri GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC