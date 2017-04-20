Pakistan sets up unique helpline for ...

Pakistan sets up unique helpline for women in need

In this picture taken on Thursday, March 28, 2017, Pakistani lawyer Shandana Naeem, right, listens to a caller with her colleague Nayab Hassan at their office in Peshawar, Pakistan. In a conservative corner of Pakistan where women still fight for laws to outlaw domestic violence, a helpline with direct access to provincial parliamentarians is operating to help women with everything from death threats to stolen property.

