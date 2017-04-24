Pakistan says Indian spy facing death...

Pakistan says Indian spy facing death has right to appeal

8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A Pakistan military court had on April 10 sentenced Jadhav to death in a secret trial for alleged involvement in "espionage and sabotage activities" in restive Balochistan and Karachi. India has already said if Jadhav were to be executed, it will be considered as a " premeditated murder ".

Chicago, IL

