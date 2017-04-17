Pakistan says captured Islamic State bomber before planned Easter attack
Pakistan's military captured a would-be Islamic State female suicide bomber in the cultural capital of Lahore before she could carry out an attack on the Christian community during Easter celebrations, the army's chief spokesman said on Monday. The military identified the woman as Noreen Leghari, a medical student who grew up in the southern city of Hyderabad.
