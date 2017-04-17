Pakistan says captured Islamic State ...

Pakistan says captured Islamic State bomber before planned Easter attack

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Pakistan's military captured a would-be Islamic State female suicide bomber in the cultural capital of Lahore before she could carry out an attack on the Christian community during Easter celebrations, the army's chief spokesman said on Monday. The military identified the woman as Noreen Leghari, a medical student who grew up in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) 19 hr Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar '17 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,375,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC