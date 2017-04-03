Pakistan resumes repatriation of Afghan refugees
Pakistan resumed the repatriation of Afghan refugees on Monday, sending nearly 1,200 people back across the heavily guarded northern Torkham border, an official at the United Nation's refugee body said. Pakistan is home to the world's second largest refugee population, with a total of 2.5 million Afghans living there.
