Pakistan Rejects US Charges of Harboring Violent 'Proxies'
Pakistan's military has rejected the latest U.S. accusations of "selectively" fighting militant groups on its soil to enable Islamabad to influence developments in neighboring Afghanistan. The army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was responding to allegations made at Monday's talks with visiting U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, officials reported.
