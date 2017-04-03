Pakistan plans to export donkeys to China8 min ago

Peshawar, Apr 9 Pakistan is planning to sell donkeys to China after an investment of Rs 1 billion in its 'Donkey Development Programme', in a bid to attract Chinese investors in the northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Steps are being initiated to increase the population of donkeys in the province as the animals are highly valued in China for their hides which are used to manufacture medicines among other things, according to an official document.

