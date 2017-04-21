Pakistan native talks to Potsdam students about terror attack
Mateen Ahmed went to school in Peshawar, Pakistan on December 16, 2014, expecting the day to be like any other. By the end of that day Mateen had witnessed one of the worst terror attacks recorded as 148 students, teachers and staff were killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC