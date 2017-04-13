Pakistan Mob Kills University Student over Alleged Blasphemy
Police officer Saleem Khan says a group of students at the Abdul Wali Khan University in the northwestern city of Mardan attacked Mohammad Mashal, accusing him of sharing blasphemous content on Facebook. Pakistan has recently vowed to combat the sharing of blasphemous material on social media, and has tried to enlist Facebook and Twitter in its campaign.
