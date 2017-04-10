Pakistan journalism student Mashal Khan beaten to death by mob over 'blasphemous content'15 min ago
Islamabad, April 14: In a shocking incident on Thursday, a journalism student of the Abdul Wali Khan University was reportedly beaten up and shot dead by a mob of fellow students in Pakistan's Mardan inside the university premises after he was accused for blasphemy. A Dawn report says Mashal Khan was a student at the Journalism and Mass Communication department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Geek Peak
|332
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC