Pakistan journalism student Mashal Khan beaten to death by mob over 'blasphemous content'15 min ago

Pakistan journalism student Mashal Khan beaten to death by mob over 'blasphemous content'

Islamabad, April 14: In a shocking incident on Thursday, a journalism student of the Abdul Wali Khan University was reportedly beaten up and shot dead by a mob of fellow students in Pakistan's Mardan inside the university premises after he was accused for blasphemy. A Dawn report says Mashal Khan was a student at the Journalism and Mass Communication department.

