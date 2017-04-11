Pakistan: Islamic International University bans 'bed sharing' in girls' hostel14 min ago
Islamabad, April 29: The Islamic International University issued a notification on Friday, banning the sharing of beds in girls' hostel. The decision, though taken for administrative and space management reasons, has attracted criticism for being gender-specific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC