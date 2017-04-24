Pakistan -Iran ties tense after killing of 10 Iranian border guards by Pak terror group

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], Apr.29 : Pakistan's relations with Iran have nosedived after the recent killing of ten Iranian border guards at Mirjaveh on the Sistan-Baluchistan border by the Pakistan-based Sunni terror outfit, Jaish al-Adl or "The Army of Justice". Tehran's move to summon Pakistan Ambassador to Iran, Asif Durrani and ask Islamabad to act "seriously and decisively" to detain and punish the terrorists, is in itself a pointer to the deterioration in relations following the killing of the Iranian Border guards.

