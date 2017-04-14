Pakistan investigating NGOs accused o...

Pakistan investigating NGOs accused of promoting blasphemy and pornography

Pakistan is investigating over a dozen NGOs for allegedly posting blasphemy and pornography on social media - a potentially deadly move dismissed by rights activists as the latest in an ongoing crackdown on civil society. The country's Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing started the investigations last week, deputy director Nauman Ashraf told IRIN.

Chicago, IL

