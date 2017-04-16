Pakistan hate speech investigation ag...

Pakistan hate speech investigation against clerics after student killed for alleged blasphemy

Pakistani police opened a hate speech investigation involving two Muslim clerics on Sunday after the killing of a university student over allegations he committed blasphemy. The clerics are accused of attempting to disrupt the funeral of student Mashal Khan, who was beaten to death by fellow students after a dormitory debate was followed by accusations of blasphemy being spread across a university campus in the northern city of Maradan.

