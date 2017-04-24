Pakistan hangs four militants: military
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on December 5, 2009 Pakistan on Tuesday hanged four militants involved in attacks on civilians, police and troops after they were convicted by the country's controversial military courts, an army statement said. It said the four, who were hanged at a prison in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all belonged to the umbrella militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan .
