PAKISTAN: Government adding fuel to fan religious violence

Coming on the heels of the recent lynching, killing and attacks in Pakistan on the pretext of blasphemy, the legislative assembly of Pakistan controlled Azad Kashmir has unanimously passed two resolutions regarding the finality of the Prophet Hood and honour and respect of the Prophet's companions and family ). The resolutions state that Qadiayani, Ahmadi and Lahori sects are against Islam and they should be declared as non-Muslim.

