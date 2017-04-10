Pakistan Executes 2 'Hardcore Terrori...

Pakistan Executes 2 'Hardcore Terrorists'

The deaths by hanging took place on a day when Amnesty International in a worldwide report noted Pakistan reduced the number of executions by 73 percent in 2016 compared to the year before. The men were active members of the anti-state Pakistani Taliban and were found guilty of staging deadly attacks on security forces, aid workers and polio vaccination teams, according to an army statement.

