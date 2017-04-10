Pakistan: 'Easter terror attack' bid ...

Pakistan: 'Easter terror attack' bid foiled in Lahore, terrorist neutralized

Lahore [Pakistan], Apr. 15 : A major terrorist attack set to carried be out on Easter Sunday in Lahore has been foiled by Intelligence agencies. Security forces carried out a 'special' intelligence-based operation near the Punjab Housing Society in Lahore, killing one suspected militant and arresting one woman from the scene, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

