Pakistan Denies India's Appeal For Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav

India today demanded consular access to its citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav to further pursue his case, including launching an appeal against the death sentence given to him by a Pakistani military court on spying charges. However, Pakistan refused to comply with the demand saying the 46-year-old Indian national was a spy and not covered under the bilateral agreement on consular access.

Chicago, IL

