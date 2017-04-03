Pakistan court gives death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav 26 mins ago

Pakistan court gives death sentence t...

Pakistan court gives death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has been given death sentence on Monday by Pakistan without giving any prior notice to India. While Pakistan claimed that Jadhav is RAW spy, India has maintained that he was retired from the Navy in 2002.

