Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast28 min ago
Ahmedabad, Apr 26 The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency today apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and seized their four boats off the Gujarat coast, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum said. These fishermen had sailed from Porbandar a few days ago and were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line , NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.
