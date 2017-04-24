Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast28 min ago

Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen...

Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

Read more: India.com

Ahmedabad, Apr 26 The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency today apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and seized their four boats off the Gujarat coast, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum said. These fishermen had sailed from Porbandar a few days ago and were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line , NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

