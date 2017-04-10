Pakistan Arrests Woman Who Allegedly ...

Pakistan Arrests Woman Who Allegedly Wanted to Attack Christians for IS

Read more: Voice of America

Pakistani authorities arrested a woman on Saturday on suspicion of planning to target Christian gatherings on Easter Eve in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. Punjab's Counter Terrorism Department said Noreen Laghari, a second year student at Pakistan's Liaquat University of Medical Science, returned from Syria with the intent of targeting minority Christians in Pakistan.

